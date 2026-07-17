Sen. Tammy Duckworth criticised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s new military testosterone screening programme, arguing he should focus on the conflict involving Iran rather than expanding hormone testing for U.S. troops.

A new Pentagon initiative to expand testosterone screenings for U.S. service members has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who argue Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should instead concentrate on broader national security challenges.

According to the Irish Star, Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Hegseth’s latest healthcare initiative was misplaced, accusing him of neglecting what she described as the “failing” Iran war.

Policy unveiled

The Irish Star reported that Hegseth announced a voluntary testosterone replacement therapy programme designed to address “testosterone deficiency” among military personnel.

Under the plan, service members aged 30 and older will receive annual testosterone screenings as part of routine medical examinations, while troops under 30 can choose to be tested voluntarily. Hegseth said any testosterone replacement therapy would also be voluntary and intended to help troops operate at their “absolute best.”

The announcement quickly drew criticism from several Democratic lawmakers, who characterised the programme as a form of gender-affirming care despite the Trump administration’s opposition to such treatments for transgender people.

Duckworth’s criticism

According to the Irish Star, Duckworth said she supports expanding healthcare for military personnel but questioned why hormone-related treatment should focus solely on testosterone.

“It sounds like gender-affirming care to me, so I’m glad he has come around to supporting gender-affirming care. Look, I’m all for expanding access to health care for our troops. But why would we want to stop at testosterone?” she said.

The senator also suggested broader hormone screenings could help identify fertility issues and called for voluntary access to IVF treatment for service members. Later, she described the programme as “performative” and argued Hegseth should be focusing on what she called the “failing” Iran war instead.

Ongoing debate

The Irish Star reported that testosterone use within the U.S. military has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, particularly among Navy SEALs following investigations into performance-enhancing substances.

The newspaper also noted that the Trump administration is seeking to expand access to testosterone prescriptions. While some recent research has identified benefits for men with clinically low testosterone levels, current medical guidelines generally recommend treatment only for patients with confirmed hormone deficiency and related symptoms.

Sources: Irish Star