Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that attacks inside Russia are being carried out jointly by Ukraine and Western countries, while also accusing the European Union of seeking to block dialogue with Moscow.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has again accused Ukraine and its Western allies of acting together against Moscow, with senior officials claiming recent attacks on Russian territory are being carried out with Western backing.

According to TASS, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remarks during an appearance on Channel One’s Big Game television programme.

Joint accusation

The TASS report said Zakharova argued that Western governments have become closely aligned with the Ukrainian leadership for political and economic reasons, as well as what she described as an awareness of their “total vulnerability in the current global geopolitical situation.”

She claimed this had led Western countries to support attacks inside Russia through Ukraine.

“This is exactly why they started to employ this aggressive rhetoric and to support terror attacks, which they commit by the hands of the Kiev regime,” she said. “And this is not a slip of the tongue. Undoubtedly, this is not just [the] Kiev [regime] who commit them. These are, undoubtedly, the crimes that they commit together.”

Europe criticised

According to TASS, Zakharova also accused Western European countries of avoiding dialogue with Russia rather than seeking diplomatic engagement.

“What Western Europe, or, in simple terms, the European Union and its aggressive members <…> is doing now is quite the opposite of what can be described as ‘search for ways to negotiate and communicate,’” she said. “It appears that they are doing their best to prevent such contacts from happening.”

Sources: TASS