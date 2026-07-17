Despite the flawed data presented to Putin, the people around him sees a clear shift happening.

When a massive conflict drags on, the first signs of doubt usually appear behind closed doors.

While ordinary citizens hear tales of endless success on the evening news, top officials see a very different picture.

The gap between propaganda and reality eventually becomes impossible to ignore.

Growing doubts

Experts are keeping a close eye on the mood inside Russia. Artis Pabriks serves as the director of the Northern European Policy Center. He recently shared his analysis on the TV24 television program “Press Club”, according to the Latvian news outlet LA.LV.

Pabriks explained that official polls from the country are highly misleading. These surveys generally measure what citizens think their neighbors want to hear, rather than objective reality.

Despite the flawed data, the analyst sees a clear shift happening right now. He pointed out that the past year has generated mounting political tension. This pressure is heavily concentrated near the top.

Reality bites

Pabriks suggested that political elites are finally waking up to a harsh truth. They are beginning to understand that the real situation completely contradicts the sunny picture painted by state media.

If top officials realize the military campaign is failing, it could trigger unexpected shifts. But regular citizens face a completely different mental hurdle. Pabriks warned that the general public remains deeply affected by heavy state messaging.

He compared the situation to historical totalitarian regimes. While the propaganda machine of Nazi Germany lasted for twelve years, the imperial mindset in Russia has been building for generations.

Learning from defeat

Because of this deep mental conditioning, the expert doubts a sudden public awakening will happen anytime soon. He stressed that political changes will not arrive on the backs of foreign troops. No outside force will occupy the country.

Instead, the society must eventually figure things out on its own. Pabriks argued that a massive failure might be the only way for the public to truly understand the situation. A society constantly fed stories of victory becomes completely unable to recognize its own mistakes.

He concluded that while the inner circle might be panicking, everyday people will take much longer to see the truth. Severe upheavals are usually required to break through that kind of deep social conditioning.

Sources: LA.LV, TV24