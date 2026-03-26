‘Easy money’ ads lure Russians into dangerous missions

A reported campaign in Russia is drawing scrutiny over how civilians may be approached for illegal activities.

Authorities are said to have framed risky tasks as part of a wider experiment offering financial rewards.

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According to 02.pl, citing reporting from Meduza, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) promoted what it described as a “social experiment” targeting residents in the Sverdlovsk region. The initiative allegedly used Telegram advertisements promising quick earnings in exchange for completing various assignments.

A local FSB representative, Elena Dokuchayeva, acknowledged the project publicly, describing it as a “social experiment,” according to Meduza.

Recruitment method

The report states that users who clicked on the ads were redirected to an anonymous bot, where the process continued.

Within hours, around 28,000 people had viewed the campaign, with 176 moving forward to the next stage. Participants were then introduced to different types of tasks.

These ranged from legal courier work to more serious activities involving infrastructure sabotage, with payments advertised as reaching up to three million rubles.

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Mixed reactions

According to the report, some participants withdrew once the nature of the tasks became clearer.

When informed that the aim was to earn money “in illegal ways ,” 40 individuals reportedly exited the chat.

Others continued and were presented with additional options, including delivery jobs offering significantly lower pay compared to the higher-risk assignments.

Earlier cases

Meduza reported that a similar initiative had already taken place in the Ural region in November 2025.

Participants who declined involvement were shown warning videos outlining potential consequences. Those who agreed were also informed about legal risks tied to the activities.

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The reports have raised concerns about how such operations are conducted and the potential implications for civilians approached through online platforms.

Sources: 02.pl, Meduza