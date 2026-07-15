Epstein case reaches Obama as former counsel interrogated over ‘Uncle Jeffrey’ email

She marks the seventeenth person to testify in this sweeping probe.

When the private lives of highly influential people become public, the fallout often reaches the very top of the corporate and political worlds.

Years of hidden connections eventually face the harsh light of an official inquiry.

Now, another major figure must explain her past.

Answering to lawmakers

Kathryn Ruemmler will sit down before the House Oversight Committee today according to ABC. The former top lawyer for Goldman Sachs spent years building powerful connections across Washington, and now she must answer for them.

She previously served as White House counsel for President Barack Obama. That impressive resume is now overshadowed by lawmakers demanding answers about her connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

She is the latest prominent figure pulled into a sprawling bipartisan investigation, according to the Associated Press. Politicians want to know one thing. They are trying to figure out how wealthy friends might have shielded the disgraced financier from the law.

A trail of emails

The Justice Department recently released thousands of documents that shed light on their connection. These files outline an extensive history between the two.

Their relationship clearly went beyond normal legal work. Investigators found records of personal gifts, social events, and friendly messages exchanged long after his 2008 sex crime conviction.

Ruemmler is now scrambling to distance herself from the massive scandal. The Associated Press notes she recently released statements calling him a “monster” in an attempt to clear her name.

A different story

Yet the released files tell a completely different story. The documents revealed she previously referred to him as “Uncle Jeffrey” in emails and told him she adored him.

The public backlash over these private messages hit hard. In response, she announced her resignation from Goldman Sachs back in February to quiet the outrage.

Despite promising to step down by the end of June, she is actually still employed by the investment bank. This situation has raised even more eyebrows.

A growing list

She marks the seventeenth person to testify in this sweeping probe. Figures like Bill Gates and former President Bill Clinton have already faced the committee.

Billionaire Leon Black is also on the schedule. Lawmakers issued a subpoena last month after he refused to answer questions, and he will sit for a formal deposition in September.

The committee might not stop there. They also want to question acting Attorney General Todd Blanche about how the Justice Department handled the document release.

Sources: Associated Press