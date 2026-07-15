Dagens.com
Homepage News Stealthy Russian reconnaissance aircraft detected over Baltic Sea

Stealthy Russian reconnaissance aircraft detected over Baltic Sea

Lauge Risom Koch Lauge Risom Koch
Follow dagens.com on Google
F-16, fighter jet, military, air force
Shutterstock.com

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea after it flew without a filed flight plan and with its transponder switched off, as NATO continues to monitor military activity near its borders.

Others are reading now

‘Too bad it was just him’: Putin propagandist blatantly mocks death of US senator

Two shot dead in six days: Trump’s border tzar orders pause to key ICE tactic

Polish fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea after it was detected flying without a filed flight plan and with its transponder switched off, according to Polish military officials.

According to the Daily Express, the Russian Il-20 was carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace and did not enter Polish airspace during the incident.

Aircraft intercepted

The Daily Express reported that a pair of Polish Air Force fighters intercepted, visually identified and escorted the Russian aircraft away from the area of responsibility.

In a statement on X, the Polish Operational Command of the Armed Forces said: “Interceptions of this kind are a standard element of the airspace security system. Their purpose is to identify and monitor objects that do not comply with international aviation procedures.”

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

The command added that the operations allow the military to continuously assess the security situation and that Polish forces remain “in constant readiness to respond to every threat and protect the sovereignty of Polish airspace.”

Regional tensions

According to the Daily Express, the Baltic Sea is regarded as one of Europe’s most strategically significant regions, bordered by eight NATO member states as well as Russia.

The report noted that the latest interception follows a similar incident last month, when the UK Ministry of Defence said Royal Air Force F-35 fighter jets intercepted a Russian “Bear F” maritime patrol aircraft after it repeatedly approached HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea.

The UK described the Russian aircraft’s actions as “unsafe and unprofessional” after it reportedly released sonobuoys near the carrier before being escorted away.

Sources: Daily Express

This article is made and published by Lauge Risom Koch, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK