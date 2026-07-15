Stealthy Russian reconnaissance aircraft detected over Baltic Sea

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea after it flew without a filed flight plan and with its transponder switched off, as NATO continues to monitor military activity near its borders.

Polish fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea after it was detected flying without a filed flight plan and with its transponder switched off, according to Polish military officials.

According to the Daily Express, the Russian Il-20 was carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace and did not enter Polish airspace during the incident.

Aircraft intercepted

The Daily Express reported that a pair of Polish Air Force fighters intercepted, visually identified and escorted the Russian aircraft away from the area of responsibility.

In a statement on X, the Polish Operational Command of the Armed Forces said: “Interceptions of this kind are a standard element of the airspace security system. Their purpose is to identify and monitor objects that do not comply with international aviation procedures.”

The command added that the operations allow the military to continuously assess the security situation and that Polish forces remain “in constant readiness to respond to every threat and protect the sovereignty of Polish airspace.”

Regional tensions

According to the Daily Express, the Baltic Sea is regarded as one of Europe’s most strategically significant regions, bordered by eight NATO member states as well as Russia.

The report noted that the latest interception follows a similar incident last month, when the UK Ministry of Defence said Royal Air Force F-35 fighter jets intercepted a Russian “Bear F” maritime patrol aircraft after it repeatedly approached HMS Prince of Wales in the Norwegian Sea.

The UK described the Russian aircraft’s actions as “unsafe and unprofessional” after it reportedly released sonobuoys near the carrier before being escorted away.

Sources: Daily Express