‘Too bad it was just him’: Putin propagandist blatantly mocks death of US senator

The broadcaster also complained that Graham had threatened Russians with terrible sanctions.

When a fierce political operator passes away, the reactions often highlight global divides.

Rivals sometimes seize the moment to settle scores.

A recent sudden death in Washington brought that grim reality to television screens overseas.

A sudden loss

Senator Lindsey Graham died over the weekend. The prominent politician suffered a fatal medical emergency.

Preliminary findings pointed to an aortic dissection caused by heart disease, according to the Daily Express.

The veteran lawmaker had just returned from a tense trip overseas. He went straight to Kyiv.

There, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and demanded sweeping new economic sanctions against Moscow.

That hardline stance made him a target. Russian state media wasted no time mocking his demise.

State television gloats

Vladimir Solovyov hosts a popular Sunday evening talk show in Russia.

He used his platform to celebrate the passing of the American senator. The controversial host offered a chilling summary of the situation.

“Lindsey Graham croaked today. Maybe I should speak the way Christian traditions demand, but I won’t,” Solovyov said.

He noted the timing of the tragedy, highlighting the recent Kyiv visit. The broadcaster complained that Graham had threatened Russians with terrible sanctions. Solovyov then delivered a brutal final thought, adding, “It’s too bad that it was just him.”

Dark predictions

The hostile broadcast featured another prominent voice. RT editor Margarita Simonyan joined the show to share her own harsh views on the late senator.

She suggested Graham was “perhaps a natural-born fascist” and warned about his fate in the afterlife.

According to the Daily Express, she claimed spiritual forces would deal with him. “They will explain everything to him,” Simonyan stated, adding they would “even explain it to him in Russian.”

The editor then took a darker turn. “As for the future, it’s murky… It’s hard to predict who is the next in line to die after Lindsey Graham,” she said. She followed that threat by reciting a poem about eating raw flesh.

Friends and allies

Back in the United States, allies remembered the senator fondly. President Donald Trump described Graham as being “like a member of the family. It’s very tough.”

Trump spoke with his friend right before the emergency. The president ordered flags lowered to half-staff. He also recommended that the late senator’s sister step in to fill the vacant Senate seat.

Meanwhile, political leaders in Washington united against the insults. The White House and congressional Republicans quickly condemned the cruel remarks aired on Russian television.

Sources: Daily Express