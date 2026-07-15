Interview: Zelenskyy outlines European defense vision and warns of wider Russian threat

In an exclusive interview with BFMTV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for stronger European defenses, said Russia has “lost the initiative on the battlefield,” and warned that lasting peace will remain difficult without continued international support for Ukraine.

Ahead of a summit of the “coalition of the willing” in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set out his views on the war, European security and Ukraine’s military capabilities.

In an exclusive interview with BFMTV before traveling to France, Zelenskyy said Europe must strengthen its defenses while maintaining support for Ukraine as the conflict with Russia continues.

A shared message

According to BFMTV, Zelenskyy described the participation of Ukrainian troops in France’s Bastille Day parade as “a very good signal” of European unity and called it an honor for Ukraine.

He argued that people living far from the war cannot fully understand its cost, stressing the need to pursue a lasting peace.

Battlefield and defense

BFMTV reported that Zelenskyy claimed Russia has “lost the initiative on the battlefield,” while acknowledging it has not lost the war. He said Russian forces have suffered heavy losses despite making limited territorial gains.

The Ukrainian leader also said his country now produces drones, artillery, armored vehicles and other military equipment, describing Ukraine as having “one of the strongest armies in the world.”

European shield

According to BFMTV, Zelenskyy called for a European ballistic missile defense system developed jointly by countries including France, Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Norway.

He said the project could become operational in 2026 if testing is successful, arguing Europe needs stronger protection against Russian long-range missiles.

Peace remains difficult

Zelenskyy told BFMTV that a ceasefire “can happen” but would be “very difficult” to maintain, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking military victory rather than genuine peace.

He also warned that failure to stop Russia could lead to a broader escalation beyond Ukraine, while praising France and President Emmanuel Macron for their continued military and political support.

Sources: BFMTV