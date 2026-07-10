Epstein victims bust former assistant over lies to Congress, demanding the ‘whole truth’

A spokesperson for the oversight committee confirmed they are reviewing the hearing transcript

When a powerful figure falls, the public focus usually stays on them.

But the people working quietly in the background often hold the deepest secrets.

Now, one former assistant is facing intense scrutiny over what she really knew.

A crucial hearing

Lawmakers recently questioned the longtime assistant of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lesley Groff spoke to a congressional committee last month about her time working for him.

During the session on June 9, Groff painted a picture of absolute innocence. She firmly insisted that she never met the young women brought in for massages.

The assistant also claimed her former boss manipulated her. She told lawmakers she had no idea about the abuse happening right in front of her.

But that story is falling apart. According to CNN cited by Ziare, several survivors of Epstein stepped forward to dispute her claims entirely.

Survivors push back

Six different women spoke with the news network about their past interactions with Groff. They flatly reject her version of events.

Marina Lacerda says she met the assistant several times before turning fourteen. Her frustration mirrors the feelings of many other victims.

“Can’t we have at least one person who takes responsibility and tells the whole truth?” Lacerda asked during her interview.

Another survivor, Sharlene Rochard, clearly remembers crossing paths with the assistant. She noted that they met in various locations over the years.

Cash and passports

The contradictions get even more specific regarding money. Groff told Congress she never directly paid any of the girls.

The victims tell a different story. Lacerda remembers getting white envelopes stuffed with fresh cash straight from Groff, especially when Epstein traveled.

One unnamed woman claims the assistant helped secure her first passport. If true, this means Groff saw her official birth date and knew her exact age.

Lisa Phillips remembers collecting checks from the assistant to cover school fees. She told CNN it is impossible to believe that Groff forgot handing out those payments.

Looking for answers

Lying to Congress is a federal crime. A spokesperson for the oversight committee confirmed they are reviewing the hearing transcript alongside the new evidence.

Some lawmakers want immediate action. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam suggested that if Groff lied, she should face real criminal consequences.

For now, victims continue waiting for true accountability. Besides Ghislaine Maxwell, no one else from that inner circle has faced a criminal conviction in the United States.

Sources: Ziare, CNN