Erling Haaland’s astonishing daily diet leaves fans stunned

Erling Haaland’s favorite food isn’t what you’d expect

Goals have become almost routine for Erling Haaland at this World Cup, but another number has been attracting just as much attention away from the pitch.

While Norway prepares for its historic quarter-final against England, the Manchester City striker has revealed the extraordinary diet that helps power one of football’s most feared forwards.

According to Newsner, Haaland consumes around 6,000 calories every day—roughly double what is typically recommended for an adult man.

Supporting a 6-foot-5 frame and the physical demands of elite football requires a carefully planned nutritional routine centered on natural foods rather than heavily processed meals.

“I try to eat things that are like real, with as less ingredients as possible,” Haaland said on Manchester City’s official podcast.

“I think that’s what I try to do, you’ve got so much processed food in this world right now, it’s important to eat quality.”

His daily menu regularly features eggs, milk, fish, red meat and honey, while a private chef helps maintain consistency throughout the season.

Ronaldo inspired the routine

Haaland’s disciplined approach was influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to his father, former Premier League player Alfie Haaland, the Norwegian striker became fascinated by Ronaldo’s strict eating habits after hearing former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra describe a lunch consisting almost entirely of fish.

That story convinced Haaland to follow a similarly focused nutritional plan in the hope of extending both performance and longevity at the highest level.

Former Norway international Josh King has witnessed the striker’s appetite first-hand.

“I’ve never, ever seen anyone eat as much as he does,” King said.

“He’s shredded but I don’t know… he just eats like a bear.”

One guilty pleasure remains

Despite his famously strict diet, Haaland admits there is one meal he refuses to give up completely.

“I really like kebab. I love it,” he told The Sun.

His favourite version is a kebab pizza from a restaurant in Bryne, where he spent much of his childhood. Visits home also include stops at a local Chinese restaurant that he has frequented with his family since he was a boy.

Those indulgences remain rare, however, as Haaland limits them to only a handful of occasions each year while maintaining the nutrition plan that has helped fuel both his club success and Norway’s remarkable World Cup campaign.