Texas attorney general may have violated election laws after supporting Trump’s election fraud claims

He allegedly voted six times using an address where he didn’t live.

Was the 2020 presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump stolen?

Trump thinks so, and he has repeatedly claimed that widespread voter fraud took place in the election, although investigations have found no evidence to support the claim.

Another champion of the claim that the election was stolen is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has vowed to crack down on “illegal voting.”

He made headlines when he created a special public tip line to report voter fraud. He wanted immediate action. In an official news release, he warned everyone that voting with an incorrect address is illegal, stating that “Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of a thriving republic.”

But maybe he could start by investigating himself.

Rules for thee

In a joint investigation by the nonprofit newsrooms ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, reporters found that Paxton voted in six elections over the past two years using an address where he does not live, possibly violating Texas voting laws.

Records show he used his old Collin County home address to cast those ballots. Yet his wife stated in a divorce filing in 2025 that he moved out of that house a year prior to the filing.

A source close to the family confirmed he never returned.

Tracking his actual home address has become something of a game for local investigative reporters. Journalists quickly linked him to a gated community in Denton County, where a reporter even spotted mail addressed to his legal name.

A fierce defense

The attorney general’s team did not take the claims lightly.

Campaign spokesperson Madison Cercy strongly dismissed the reports.

According to The Texas Tribune, she stated that “attempting to insinuate otherwise and tear him down with a baseless, lie-filled tabloid story is not real reporting.”

Under Texas law, voting in the wrong place is a serious second-degree felony that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors rarely bring these cases. It is simply too difficult to prove that a voter knowingly broke the law.

Legal experts point out that the situation looks bad for someone in his position.

David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said the state’s chief law enforcement officer “should be charged with knowing the laws of residency in the state of Texas with regard to voting.”