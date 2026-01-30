Estonia says Europe not ready for returning Russian troops

Estonia calls for EU ban on Russian war veterans.

Estonia has called for a European Union-wide ban on entry for former Russian soldiers who fought in the war against Ukraine.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on January 29 that his country wants a coordinated EU response to prevent former Russian combatants from entering the bloc.

“There cannot be a path from Bucha to Brussels,” Tsahkna told reporters in the Belgian capital. He said he planned to formally raise the issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers later the same day.

Estonia, a NATO member that borders Russia, has already taken unilateral action. Earlier in January, the country barred 261 Russian fighters from entering the Schengen area.

Security concerns

Tsahkna said Estonia believes the scale of the issue could be significant. “We have close to 1 million combatants in Russia. They’re mainly criminals; they are very dangerous people,” he said.

“We have information that most of them will come to Europe after the war. And Europe is not ready for that,” he added.

According to Politico, an undisclosed senior Estonian diplomat said current mechanisms for identifying and banning individuals are too slow and rely heavily on action by individual member states.

Divided views

Another European official told Politico that while Estonia is legally entitled to impose a broad entry ban, many other EU countries would struggle to do the same. They would be required to identify each individual and provide supporting evidence on a case-by-case basis.

The differing legal and administrative frameworks across the EU could complicate any bloc-wide decision.

EU response

Asked about Estonia’s proposal, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the issue has already gained traction among member states.

“Many member states” have expressed support for an entry ban, she said. “It poses a clear security risk to Europe.”

Kallas added: “This is one of the steps that we need to prepare for.” She said further consultations would take place to ensure the EU has a plan once a ceasefire in Ukraine is reached.

Background in Russia

In Russia, returning soldiers from the war in Ukraine have been linked to rising crime rates.

Reports indicate that more than 1,000 people have been killed or injured by returning combatants over the past four years, with increases also noted in robbery and drug trafficking cases.

Russian authorities have recruited convicts extensively for the war, offering pardons in exchange for frontline service.

Sources: Politico, statements by Estonian Foreign Ministry, comments by EU officials