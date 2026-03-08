Europe backs Ukraine — but not fast enough on war crimes court

A dispute over costs in the Netherlands is slowing the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s leadership for the crime of aggression.

The Hague, expected to host the court, has proposed funding conditions that several European governments consider excessive, creating a political impasse that now threatens to delay the process for years.

At the center of the disagreement is an estimated €70 million high-security detention facility, along with annual operating costs running into tens of millions of euros, according to reporting by European Pravda

Financial pretext

Dutch officials say they are ready to host the tribunal only if there is broad international financial backing. But European Pravda reports that key contributors to the Council of Europe budget — including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy — are unwilling to commit to the proposed sums.

Estonian MP Eerik-Niiles Kross argued that uncertainty over costs has become a convenient justification for hesitation. He suggested that financial ambiguity is being used as a political shield to avoid taking decisive steps.

Dutch special envoy Arjen Uijterlinde has indicated that even forming the basic structure of the tribunal could take until 2028 — a timeline critics say far exceeds historical precedent for international courts.

Peace versus accountability

Privately, some officials speculate that the slowdown may be linked to diplomatic calculations surrounding potential negotiations with Moscow.

One source cited by European Pravda suggested that delaying the tribunal could make future talks with President Vladimir Putin easier, implying that accountability might be treated as negotiable.

Kyiv has rejected that idea outright. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that peace cannot come at the cost of justice. “No dignified peace without justice,” he said in remarks referenced during recent discussions.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha was more direct: “There will be no amnesty. International criminals have no right to amnesty.”

Institutional hesitation

Although the Council of Europe formally agreed to support the tribunal, its Committee of Ministers has yet to approve the draft multilateral agreement required to launch it.

Secretary General Alain Berset has said the organisation has fulfilled its role and that the next steps depend on member states. Critics argue that this distancing reflects broader political reluctance within Europe’s leadership.

The European Union has allocated €10 million in preparatory funding, and Nordic and Baltic countries have declared the tribunal a priority. Still, without consensus among major capitals, the process remains stalled.

For Ukraine, the concern is clear: delaying justice risks weakening both accountability and deterrence. Whether Europe moves from rhetoric to action now depends on political will rather than legal readiness.

