Even the deep sea shows scars of human activity

The deep ocean is often described as Earth’s last untouched frontier. Yet a recent scientific mission suggests that even the most remote places are no longer beyond humanity’s reach.

Others are reading now

UNILAD reports that researchers descending into an underwater canyon in the Mediterranean made a discovery that challenged assumptions about how isolated the deep sea really is.

A rare expedition

The mission focused on Caprera Canyon, a 3,281-foot-deep (1,000-metre) underwater formation off the coast of Sardinia. Despite lying beneath one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors, the canyon itself had never been directly explored by humans.

Marine biologist Ginevra Boldrocchi told CNN that the site is considered one of the Mediterranean’s “last great frontiers,” largely because extreme pressure has made exploration difficult.

To overcome this, the nonprofit One Ocean Foundation, working with CNN, deployed a remotely operated vehicle to survey the canyon floor.

Life in the darkness

As the vehicle descended, researchers encountered a thriving ecosystem. The footage revealed deep-sea fish, extensive coral formations and signs of large marine mammals, including whales and dolphins.

Also read

Scientists also documented rare sponges and soft-bottom corals, ecosystems that are increasingly scarce in the world’s oceans.

These findings confirmed that the canyon is an important biodiversity hotspot, despite its proximity to heavy maritime traffic.

Scars of activity

Alongside this richness, the team uncovered evidence of human impact. The ROV recorded discarded fishing nets and plastic debris scattered across the seabed.

“We observed a rare population of the soft-bottom gorgonians, completely destroyed by the impact of these long [fishing] lines,” a member of the research team said.

Boldrocchi explained that the canyon lies at a crossroads between France and Italy, exposing it to constant noise pollution and intensive fishing practices, including bottom trawling.

Also read

A wider pattern

The damage fits into a broader global trend. Scientists estimate that up to half of the world’s coral reefs have disappeared in recent decades, driven by warming seas and ocean acidification.

In 2023, researchers declared a global coral bleaching event that continues to affect around two-thirds of reefs worldwide.

Toxic traces

Samples taken from deep within the canyon also revealed lingering chemical pollution. Researchers detected traces of DDT, a pesticide banned in the 1970s, still present in zooplankton.

“Even if [DDT chemicals] have been banned since the 1970s, we still find [it] everywhere,” Boldrocchi said, warning that such substances interfere with growth and reproduction in marine life.

Calls for protection

In response, the One Ocean Foundation is seeking approval from Italian authorities and the European Union to designate the area as a Marine Protected Area.

Also read

The aim is to shield these deep-sea ecosystems from further harm and preserve what researchers describe as one of the Mediterranean’s last largely unexplored habitats.

Sources: UNILAD, CNN