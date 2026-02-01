Russia expands precision artillery with unknown weapon

New procurement documents suggest Russia is expanding its arsenal of guided artillery, but key details remain unclear. The order has prompted analysts to speculate about Moscow’s intentions as the war in Ukraine continues.

WPTech reports that the documents point to a specific calibre and designation, while stopping short of naming the weapon outright.

Documents emerge

According to the Ukrainian defence website Military, Russian procurement files show an order for 100 units of 122mm guided ammunition. The rounds are listed under a previously undisclosed design index, KV122.

Each missile is valued at around 5.71 million rubles, roughly $71,000 at current exchange rates. The documents indicate that production has been assigned to the KBP design bureau in the Russian city of Tula.

The files themselves do not clarify the exact nature of the weapon.

Known similarities

In its analysis, Military suggests that the KV122 designation may correspond to the Kitolov-2M system. This is a laser-guided projectile designed for use with D-30 howitzers and 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery.

The outlet stresses that this link is not explicitly confirmed in the documents. However, the calibre and technical characteristics closely match those of the existing Kitolov family.

If correct, it would point to renewed interest in precision munitions for older artillery platforms.

How it works

The Kitolov-2M uses semi-active laser guidance. The projectile homes in on a laser beam reflected from the target and adjusts its trajectory using an onboard passive infrared sensor.

Its effective range is reported to be up to 12 kilometres, with a warhead weighing around 5.3 kilograms.

For comparison, the larger 152mm Krasnopol system can strike targets at distances of up to 25 kilometres and carries a heavier explosive payload.

Broader context

Previous reporting by Army Recognition indicates that Krasnopol-M2 rounds are already being used on the battlefield, often in coordination with drones to improve targeting accuracy.

United24 Media recalls that in April 2025, the Kalashnikov Concern, which oversees KBP, announced expanded production of precision-guided munitions, including Kitolov-2M. New production lines launched at the end of 2024 were expected to increase output.

WPTech notes that while guided 122mm artillery is less common than its 152mm counterpart, the new order may signal Russia’s intent to broaden precision strike capabilities using widely available legacy systems.

