Ex-CIA chief calls for Trump removal

Pressure is mounting on Donald Trump as criticism grows over his recent statements and conduct in office.

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A former top intelligence official has now joined calls questioning whether the US president is fit to lead.

According to The Guardian, former CIA director John Brennan has urged that Trump be removed using the US constitution’s 25th amendment.

Calls for removal

Brennan argued that Trump’s recent rhetoric, particularly regarding Iran, raises serious concerns about his judgment.

“This person is clearly unhinged,” he said. “I think the 25th amendment was written with Donald Trump in mind.”

He warned that allowing Trump to remain in control of the military, including nuclear weapons, poses significant risks.

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Growing debate

The remarks come amid an intensifying political dispute over Trump’s handling of tensions with Iran.

The president previously warned that Iran’s “whole civilisation will die tonight” if demands were not met, comments Brennan said suggested extreme escalation.

According to The Guardian, the issue has sparked wider debate in Washington over the use of presidential powers.

Political reality

Calls to invoke the 25th amendment have gained traction among Democrats in Congress.

More than 70 lawmakers have supported the idea, according to figures cited by NBC News.

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However, the likelihood of such a move remains low, given strong backing for Trump from Vice-President JD Vance and cabinet members.

Personal stakes

Brennan’s intervention is particularly notable as he is currently under investigation by the US justice department.

The inquiry is part of a broader effort targeting figures seen as political opponents of the president.

Despite the scrutiny, Brennan has taken a prominent role in criticising Trump’s leadership and conduct.

Tensions persist

With diplomacy between the US and Iran faltering, concerns over escalating rhetoric are expected to continue.

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Trump’s increasingly forceful language has drawn criticism from multiple quarters, adding to political divisions.

The situation underscores the deepening conflict over leadership, accountability and national security in the United States.

Sources: The Guardian, NBC News



