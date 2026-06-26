Former park rangers defy Trump order and teach Black history anyway

They quickly organized a grassroots group called the Resistance Rangers.

Public parks often serve as quiet places to learn about the past.

But sometimes those scenic grounds become the center of a fierce political battle.

It happens more often than you might think. When a historical project was suddenly locked away, the creators took matters into their own hands.

A locked stone building

Elizabeth Kerwin spent years designing a new installation for Harpers Ferry National Historic Park. Her goal was to highlight hundreds of enslaved people connected to the site.

Now, the doors are locked. Tourists simply find a boarded-up building instead of a museum.

According to NPR, the Trump administration canceled the project ahead of the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary. The sudden move followed a presidential executive order meant to change how federal parks handle historical narratives.

Taking back the narrative

Kerwin and other former federal workers refused to let their hard work disappear. They quickly organized a grassroots group called the Resistance Rangers. The collective decided to teach the history themselves.

On Juneteenth, the group set up a pop-up educational event right outside the shuttered building. It drew a steady crowd.

Former park guide Melissa Dalley helped hand out banned reading materials to curious tourists.

“The only way that change has ever happened in this country is through a small, committed group of American citizens working really hard,” Dalley explained.

Court orders a return

The political fight over these national spaces recently hit a major turning point. A federal judge stepped in to halt the removals.

U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley ordered the government to restore fifty-two historic items across more than thirty federal locations.

In her ruling, Kelley wrote that “history cannot be faithfully told while excluding the experiences of communities whose contributions, struggles, and achievements form an important part of our Nation’s story.”

It remains unclear if the Harpers Ferry installation will ever officially open. Still, the volunteers refuse to wait.

Sharing hidden stories

The original project intended to shine a light on forgotten figures like Osborne Perry Anderson. He holds a unique place in local lore.

Anderson was the only Black survivor of the 1859 abolitionist raid led by John Brown.

Kerwin hopes that sharing these hidden stories will leave a lasting impact on young people, including her own teenage son. He stood right by her side as she addressed the crowd.

“The people who were overlooked and unnamed and didn’t count in the official record, they deserve to take up space in our national memory,” Kerwin said.

Sources: NPR