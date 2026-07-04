Experts share tips on how to lower your restaurant spending

Stepping out for a bite to eat is one of life’s simple pleasures, offering a welcome break from cooking.

Yet, as the cost of dining out creeps up, a night at a favorite local spot can quickly become a luxury. According to NPR, finding the balance between a great meal and a healthy wallet just takes a few clever shifts.

Shifting our habits

Many people are already cutting back on restaurant visits. According to an NPR report on a YouGov survey, 37% of American diners eat out less often than they did last year. High menu prices are clearly driving this change.

Still, you do not have to give up restaurant food completely. Kimberly Palmer, a finance expert at NerdWallet, told NPR that thinking about your goals can save cash. “You might be getting just as much value and enjoyment by going out for a less expensive pizza than a nicer restaurant,” Palmer says.

Experts also suggest creating a separate budget for outings. Financial counselor Lindsay Plumb told NPR that separating grocery money from entertainment funds keeps dining fun. Plumb calls this her “spend-with-joy” money.

“The spend-with-joy money I get to spend truly with joy, not worry about whether or not I can pay my mortgage or buy the groceries or if the kids need cleats,” Plumb says.

Smart table tactics

Another good trick happens before you even sit down. Before you even sit down, try checking the online menu. It helps you choose calmly. Dietician Amy Lawson told NPR that extreme hunger often clouds your judgment at the table.

“Especially when we go to a restaurant, and we get there, and we are really hungry. Our hunger hormones are really loud, and they are telling us: ‘Give me all the carbohydrates … Give me the quickest source of fuel,'” Lawson says.

Lawson also advises boxing up half of your meal immediately. This cuts calories and creates a free lunch for the next day. An analysis by the nonprofit ReFED found that 25% of diners regularly leave food on their plates.

Skip the delivery

If you prefer takeout, picking it up yourself saves a fortune. The National Restaurant Association found that three out of four U.S. restaurant meals were ordered to go last year.

However, delivery apps add massive fees. NPR reported on a LendingTree study showing that fast-food delivery in major U.S. cities costs nearly 80% more than picking it up yourself.

Sources: NPR