The natural world often bears the hidden scars of human conflict far away from the active front lines.

Beneath the waves of busy shipping lanes, an invisible crisis is unfolding that threatens to permanently alter a famous marine habitat. For nature lovers and researchers alike, the signs of trouble are now impossible to ignore.

A deadly toll

Recently, researchers working along the coastline noticed a grim trend. According to a report by United24Media, scientists from the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park discovered 56 dead dolphins during June 2026 alone. The entire ecosystem is balancing on the brink of total collapse.

It gets worse. Experts estimate that roughly 100,000 marine mammals across three different species have died in the Black and Azov seas since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That is a staggering loss for local wildlife.

Some animals do not even make it to the shore alive. Near Odesa, rescue teams found shell-shocked dolphins swimming in deep confusion, struggling to survive the daily chaos of their changing environment.

The park administration blamed these high death rates on non-stop military activity. Heavy underwater mine explosions, missile launches, and powerful naval sonar systems are actively tearing the local biodiversity apart.

Shadow fleet disaster

Chemical pollution is also playing a massive role in this unfolding tragedy. The previous destruction of the Kakhovka Dam sent a massive wave of toxic waste into the sea, but fresh threats are currently arriving by ship.

United24Media reported that Russia’s shadow fleet of unmaintained tankers is causing catastrophic oil spills. One sanctioned vessel named Sofia leaked heavy petroleum across an area larger than 200 square kilometers.

Another disaster in the Kerch Strait dumped 4,000 tons of heavy fuel oil into the water. This thick sludge sinks directly to the sea floor. Once it settles, it suffocates the fragile bottom-dwelling creatures and ruins habitats for years.

Local scientists fear the damage will become permanent without international intervention to halt the aggression. Every new toxic spill and explosion weakens the dolphins’ immune systems, leaving them with very little chance to recover their numbers.

Sources: United24Media