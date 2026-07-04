New report shows violent crime dropped across the US

Public safety is a constant talking point for communities looking toward the future.

Every neighborhood watches its numbers. According to NPR, a major national shift in the data has caught experts completely by surprise.

Surprising new numbers

The figures show an unexpected trend across the country. According to an NPR report, crime data analyst Jeff Asher noted a historic drop. “The United States almost certainly had the lowest murder rate ever recorded in 2025, with the FBI having data back to 1960,” Asher said.

Data from his website, The Crime Index, reveals that murders dropped by 18.7 percent in the first four months of this year.

This sudden decline follows a terrifying peak just a few years ago. In 2021, the national murder rate climbed to 6.8 deaths per 100,000 people. Experts grew deeply worried. They feared that violent retaliatory shootings had become a permanent fixture of American life.

Instead, the numbers plummeted. In King County, Washington, quarterly shooting deaths dropped from 22 down to just nine this year.

Finding the cause

Officials are trying to figure out what drove this sudden turnaround. Gary Ernsdorff, a prosecutor in King County, told NPR that the peace stems from life returning to normal after the pandemic.

“When people are idle, when kids are not in school, when people aren’t employed, they statistically get into more trouble and more criminal acts,” Ernsdorff explained.

Not everyone agrees. Jerry Ratcliffe, a criminology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, told NPR that the pandemic did not cause similar spikes in other nations. He believes the drop relates to a return to targeted, data-driven policing methods.

Nonprofit workers see another explanation. LaMaria Pope, who works with a youth violence-prevention group near Seattle, told NPR that structured activities saved many lives. “We have a better way to connect and make an influence on our young people,” Pope said.

A lingering threat

Even with these lows, nobody is ready to celebrate. As Pope stated, “I will say it is better than it was four years ago,” but added, “But we’re still fighting that fight. It is not over.”

The American homicide rate also remains double the rate in Canada. Speaking to NPR, Asher emphasized that the crisis is not gone. “This is not a solved problem,” Asher warned.

Sources: NPR