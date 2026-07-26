Fake avocado oil products flood grocery stores as experts demand tighter rules

Health-conscious shoppers spend extra money every day to make better choices at the grocery store.

High prices often feel like a fair trade for cleaner ingredients and better nutrition. But paying a premium at the checkout counter does not always guarantee that the bottle contains what the label promises, reports NPR.

Slick shelf trick

A new study reveals that most packaged foods boasting avocado oil are mixed with cheap substitutes.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis tested 54 products. Chemical analysis proved that 89 percent of those foods were diluted with cheap alternatives like soybean oil.

One tested sample contained virtually no avocado oil. Lead author Selina Wang told NPR, “If you’re buying avocado oil products, it’s very likely that you’re not getting what you’re paying for.”

She added that cost offered no guarantee of authenticity. By comparison, the team analyzed 20 olive oil items and found signs of tampering in only one. Wang noted, “So this is largely an avocado oil product problem.”

Beyond the halo

Shoppers often reach for avocado oil because they believe it is healthier than standard seed oils. Nutrition experts warn that this reputation might be ahead of the actual science.

King’s College London nutrition professor Sarah Berry told NPR that while avocados are healthy, direct proof for the oil remains thin. “Where I struggle is the health halo that it’s been given,” Berry explained.

Solid research supports extra-virgin olive oil and common seed oils over decades. Harvard adjunct professor Teresa Fung agreed, telling NPR, “I would rather eat the avocado instead.”

Fixing the market

High production costs drive the problem. Fresh avocados are expensive and yield relatively little oil, giving dishonest suppliers a massive financial incentive to cut corners with cheap substitutes.

Industry leaders want stronger oversight to stop fraudulent bottles from undercutting honest businesses. Adams Group chief executive Wayne Adams told NPR, “You just find people that look at the economic difference and they just see the incentive to adulterate.”

The Avocado Oil Manufacturers Association told NPR that producers are working to fix these growing pains. “Avocado oil must follow the same path, and that journey is now underway,” the group stated.

Sources: NPR, Applied Food Research