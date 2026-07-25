Free-hunting: Ukraine’s new drone has just made Russia’s supply lines far more dangerous

According to a former drone operator, it is not a 100 % kill zone, “but you are definitely in danger.”

Supply lines are the invisible backbone of any fighting force. When trucks roll down quiet roads miles from danger, drivers expect relative safety.

That sense of security is rapidly vanishing along the highways in Ukraine – on the Russian side of the line.

Eyes in the sky

Ukrainian forces have introduced an aggressive new wave of mid-range attack drones aimed directly at Russian transport routes.

Operating up to 300 kilometers behind the front line, these remote aircraft bridge a crucial operational gap. They sit right between tiny front-line scouts and long-range strategic bombers.

By mounting Starlink satellite terminals directly onto the aircraft, pilots maintain reliable internet connections over vast distances.

That extended range allows crews to roam freely over major supply highways, turning routine transport runs into high-stakes survival tests.

Hunting the highways

Business Insider reported that operators now hunt for targets deep inside areas once thought safe.

Former drone operator Dmytro Zhluktenko explained that packed roads make these missions highly effective. He noted that “those highways are so loaded with military logistics that it would be very hard not to find targets.”

Drivers traveling along those routes face continuous risk. As Zhluktenko put it, “It’s not a 100% kill zone, but you are definitely in danger.”

These strikes hit critical assets like ammunition depots, transport hubs, and command posts, throwing supply planning into utter chaos.

Stretching the defense

Stopping these low-flying threats has proven extremely difficult for defensive networks.

Russian air defense systems are already stretched thin across multiple active combat sectors. Diverting heavy missile units to protect middle-distance roads creates dangerous vulnerabilities elsewhere.

Zhluktenko pointed out that even deploying interceptor drones would drain massive resources. “So it’s a win-win anyway,” he said. “So we are just widening the danger zone for them.”

Choking the lines

In late May the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine revealed the new initiative “Logistics Lockdown” intended to cripple Russian operations. It targets warehouses, command posts, and deep transport routes.

By wiping out these vital hubs, Kyiv aims to completely stall the enemy’s offensive momentum.

To achieve this, the military is scaling up its use of mid-range strike drones. These are specialized weapons designed to fly tens or hundreds of kilometers into enemy territory.

Ukrainian forces have already increased these deep strikes fourfold in recent months, causing a noticeable drop in Russian frontline assaults.

The human cost for Moscow also continues to rise dramatically. Official data shows that Russian forces lost 67 soldiers for every square kilometer captured in October. By April, that figure had skyrocketed to 179 troops per square kilometer. Total monthly losses now exceed 35,000 personnel.

Cash for drones

Significant funding is already powering the first phase. According to the defense ministry, officials have sent 5 billion Ukrainian hryvnias (nearly 113 million USD) directly to the highest-performing frontline units.

This funding moves through a digital system called ePoints, allowing brigades to purchase advanced drones immediately.

Technology has given Ukraine an edge, especially after Russian troops lost access to Starlink satellite services. Next, large public tenders will scale up production. This centralized bidding process is designed to boost competition among manufacturers while aggressively reducing corruption risks.