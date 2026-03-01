FBI Raises Terror Alert Across US After Iran Strikes

US authorities moved to tighten security nationwide on Saturday following joint American-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Federal and local agencies said they were taking precautionary steps amid fears of potential retaliation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has increased the terrorist threat level across the United States, according to Fox News, citing sources within the agency.

The move comes hours after the United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, prompting missile attacks by Tehran on Israeli territory and US military bases in the region.

Heightened coordination

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X that she is in “direct coordination” with intelligence services and law enforcement agencies.

She added that authorities are working to “closely monitor and thwart any potential threat to the homeland.”

The US Secret Service also announced “enhanced security” measures at sites under its protection, including locations linked to the president and senior political figures.

Local precautions

Police departments in major cities, including New York, have activated precautionary protocols. Patrols have been stepped up around places of worship and diplomatic missions.

Officials have not publicly detailed specific threats but say the steps are preventive.

The heightened alert follows President Donald Trump’s announcement early Saturday from Mar-a-Lago, Florida, confirming the operation against Iran. Trump said his ultimate objective is to remove the Iranian regime, despite ongoing efforts by his administration to negotiate a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Regional escalation

Iran responded to the strikes by launching missiles toward Israeli territory and targeting US bases in the Middle East, further raising tensions.

Security agencies in the United States say they are continuing to assess the evolving situation as the risk of escalation grows.

