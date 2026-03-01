Tiny Russian village sends all working-age men to war

In a remote settlement thousands of kilometres from Ukraine, nearly every household has been touched by the war.

Sedanka, a small village in Russia’s Kamchatka region, has seen all of its men aged 18 to 55 leave to fight, according to reporting by the BBC cited by o2.pl.

The community counts just 258 residents. Of the 39 men in that age group who signed military contracts, 12 have been confirmed killed and seven are listed as missing, the BBC reported.

A Community Emptied

“My sister’s husband and my cousins are on the front lines. Almost every family has someone fighting,” one resident told the BBC.

During a visit by the regional governor in March 2024, local women told him: “All our men have gone to war.” They added that there was no one left to cut wood needed to heat homes during the harsh winter months.

Sedanka is largely populated by members of the Koryak and Itelmen Indigenous groups. Under Russian regulations, such communities may qualify for exemptions from mobilization, but the men from the village reportedly enlisted voluntarily.

Isolated And Underserved

The village lies more than 7,000 kilometres from Ukraine. Most residents rely on fishing and small-scale farming for subsistence.

Basic infrastructure is limited. According to the BBC, homes lack running water, indoor plumbing and central heating.

Sedanka is surrounded by tundra and marshland. Access to the nearest district is possible by boat or tracked vehicle between May and October, while in winter residents depend on snowmobiles or helicopters.

Mounting Casualties

The BBC, working with the independent Russian outlet Mediazona and volunteer researchers, has been tracking confirmed military deaths. The organisations reported that 40,201 Russian soldiers were identified as killed in 2025 alone.

Overall, the BBC said it has verified the deaths of 186,102 Russian soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For Sedanka, the figures translate into a profound demographic and social impact, with a generation of working-age men absent from a village already struggling with isolation and limited resources.

Sources: BBC, Mediazona, o2.pl



