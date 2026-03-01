Zelensky says Belarus used to support Russian drone strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Belarus of playing a direct role in facilitating Russian drone strikes on Ukraine, saying Minsk can no longer deny involvement.

In an interview with Dzerkalo, reported by the Kyiv Independent, Zelensky said Russia has placed Shahed drone repeaters on Belarusian territory to improve coordination of attacks.

Drone Technology Deployed

“Now Belarus knows exactly what is happening on its territory,” Zelensky said. “It is no longer possible to say… that ‘the missiles were launched, and they had been here for a long time, and we do not control this.’”

He described the repeaters as new technology designed to enhance the accuracy of Shahed drone strikes aimed at Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure.

“The repeaters of modern Shahed drones are a new technology that has appeared on the territory of Belarus and helps to strike our people and energy facilities,” Zelensky said. He added that Ukrainian forces had acted to neutralize several of the devices: “We did everything we could to ensure that three or four of them were no longer there.”

Responsibility in Minsk

According to the Kyiv Independent, Zelensky argued that Russian drones are not only passing through Belarusian airspace but are also receiving technical support from its territory. He said this places responsibility squarely on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

“Now it definitely depends on Lukashenko,” Zelensky said, warning Belarusians about the risks of deeper involvement in the war.

He also raised concerns that Russia could prepare sites in Belarus for Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile systems. Describing the situation as “new steps, not old ones,” Zelensky suggested the developments could no longer be dismissed as outside Minsk’s control.

The Oreshnik missile is believed to be a modified version of the Rubezh system, itself derived from Soviet-era designs.

Sanctions and Future Ties

On Feb. 18, Ukraine introduced a new sanctions package targeting Lukashenko, accusing him of assisting Moscow’s war effort.

Zelensky also claimed that more than 3,000 Belarusian companies are supplying Russia with machinery and components, including parts used in missile production.

Despite the tensions, Zelensky expressed hope for improved relations in the future. “The best thing is for Ukraine and Belarus to be members of the European Union,” he said, adding that peaceful coexistence depends on sovereignty “when missiles do not fly from one country to another.”

“I would very much like the war to end and something to change in relations between our countries,” Zelensky added. “After all, the Belarusian people did not start the war against Ukraine.”

Belarus remains one of Moscow’s closest allies and has provided political and military backing since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Dzerkalo



