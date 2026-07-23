Fears grow as Morocco faces shocking allegations before hosting World Cup

Eyewitnesses describe brutal treatment of stray dogs in future World Cup host.

Preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup are already underway, but growing allegations from Morocco are threatening to cast a dark shadow over the tournament years before the opening match is played.

Animal welfare groups claim the country has dramatically intensified the killing of stray dogs since being awarded the right to co-host the competition alongside Spain and Portugal.

According to the German news agency DPA, animal welfare organizations and local residents say dead dogs have been found along roadsides, in bushes and on streets across cities including Rabat, Fès and Marrakesh.

Witnesses have also reported seeing stray dogs being rounded up and loaded into vans before being taken away.

A resident in Casablanca told DPA that municipal workers regularly transport dogs to waste incineration facilities, where they are allegedly burned. Other accounts describe dogs being shot or buried alive at landfill sites.

Animal groups raise the alarm

The International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC) says the number of stray dogs being killed has increased since Morocco secured hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup in 2024.

PETA has gone even further, describing the reported campaign as a “massacre.”

Animal welfare organizations argue the alleged culling is linked to efforts to present Moroccan cities in a more favorable light ahead of the global football tournament.

Government rejects the accusations

Morocco’s Interior Ministry denies there is any connection between the country’s handling of stray dogs and preparations for the World Cup.

Officials also reject claims that systematic killings are taking place.

Instead, the ministry points to a nationwide sterilization and vaccination program introduced in 2019, saying that remains the country’s official approach to managing the stray dog population.

Despite those denials, allegations from advocacy groups and eyewitnesses continue to fuel criticism as international attention increasingly turns toward Morocco’s preparations for hosting one of football’s biggest events.