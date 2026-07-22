Maduro and US prosecutors propose June 2027 start for drug trafficking trial

Nicolás Maduro and U.S. prosecutors have proposed a June 2027 start date for the former Venezuelan president’s drug trafficking trial, with the case expected to include legal challenges over presidential immunity before proceedings begin.

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and U.S. prosecutors have proposed that his criminal trial on drug trafficking charges begin in June 2027, according to a joint court filing submitted ahead of a hearing in New York.

According to Reuters, the proposal outlines a preliminary timeline for one of the most closely watched criminal cases in recent U.S. history, although the schedule must still be approved by the presiding judge.

Proposed timeline

The filing was submitted before a hearing scheduled in Manhattan federal court, where U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein is overseeing the case.

According to Reuters, the proposed schedule includes an initial round of defense motions by Sept. 2, which is expected to include an attempt to have the case dismissed on the grounds that Maduro should be immune from prosecution as a former head of state.

A second round of legal motions would be due by Jan. 11 after prosecutors provide any classified evidence to the defense for review. Both sides indicated they could seek changes to the proposed timetable.

Charges and detention

Reuters reported that U.S. Special Forces captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a nighttime operation in Caracas in January before bringing them to New York to face drug trafficking charges. Both have pleaded not guilty and remain in a federal jail in Brooklyn.

During a court appearance in January, Maduro described himself as a “prisoner of war.” The former Venezuelan leader has repeatedly accused the United States of seeking to remove him from power to gain greater control over Venezuela’s oil reserves.

According to Reuters, Washington has long accused Maduro of corruption, election fraud and mismanaging Venezuela’s economy. The United States stopped recognizing him as the country’s legitimate president in 2019.

Sources: Reuters