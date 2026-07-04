Feeling bored at work? Understimulation can be as damaging as overwork

The warning signs may arrive quietly, without panic or collapse. What looks like steadiness from outside can sometimes feel flat from within.

In an accounts department, a worker can spend years entering invoices, checking expense claims, matching documents and contacting suppliers.

The routine may suit one person perfectly. For someone else, the same workday can begin to feel like watching the clock move in slow motion.

In a Guardian opinion column, Gene Marks, a columnist and small-business consultant, argues that the workplace term “rust-out” should not be treated as automatic proof that an employer has failed. He contends that many jobs are repetitive because the businesses behind them rely on repeatable, essential tasks.

Marks refers to the ordinary companies that keep large parts of the economy moving: Firms that process payments, ship materials, repair equipment, clean buildings, prepare tax forms, maintain safety systems or handle customer calls. Their work may not offer glamour, but it still has to happen every day.

That matters because boredom and dissatisfaction are not always the same thing. A predictable job can be a good fit for someone who values steady hours, familiar duties and limited stress.

Another employee in the same role may feel boxed in, especially if the job no longer offers learning, movement or a sense of usefulness beyond completion.

Boredom does not always mean neglect

Fast Company presents rust-out as a quieter cousin of burnout. Burnout is usually associated with overload, pressure and too many demands. Rust-out, by contrast, can come from too little challenge, too little variety and too little connection to the work itself.

The publication describes warning signs that can appear in ordinary office life: Fewer ideas in meetings, clipped replies in messages, cameras left off, mild sarcasm and a habit of doing exactly what is required, but nothing more. None of this looks dramatic on its own. Together, it can show that a person has mentally stepped back.

Its examples of dogsledding and whitewater rafting are not presented as novelty outings. They are used to show how unfamiliar situations can force teams to communicate clearly, trust one another and make decisions in real time.

Marks takes a more cautious view of workplace solutions. He suggests that pizza lunches, office dogs or cheerful events may improve the mood, but they cannot make every job feel meaningful. A company still has invoices to enter, orders to ship and customers to answer.

That tension is the heart of the issue. Managers should not ignore signs of disengagement, but employees may also need to ask what they expect work to provide. Some want advancement and challenge. Others want reliable pay, calm hours and a life built elsewhere.

Small signs can say a lot

Rust-out often hides behind reliability. The employee still arrives on time, clears the inbox, submits the spreadsheet and joins the call. From a distance, nothing seems wrong.

The change is easier to see in what disappears. They stop offering fixes. They stop volunteering. They answer questions, but rarely start conversations. Their work is complete, yet their presence feels smaller.

For leaders, that may be the moment to act. Not with another app or forced social event, but with a real conversation about duties, workload, interest and possible movement inside the company.

For workers, the answer may be different. It could mean asking for new responsibilities, moving to another department, studying for a different path or accepting that a stable job is useful even if it is not inspiring.

Rust-out is not always a crisis. But when the workday becomes only repetition, silence and clock-watching, it is worth asking whether the role still fits the person doing it.

Sources: The Guardian, Fast Company