President Trump discloses massive earnings from family crypto ventures

When a world leader steps back into power, observers scrutinize every financial disclosure to see how policy shifts match up with private wealth.

Personal investments can suddenly skyrocket under the right economic conditions. According to TV2 News, a recent financial filing for one prominent political family reveals just how lucrative a new digital frontier has become.

Staggering digital profits

The cash flows are shifting dramatically at the highest levels of government. According to a TV2 News report on statements from the Office of Government Ethics, US President Donald Trump pulled in over $1.4 billion from crypto ventures last year. Reuters first revealed the eye-popping financial review.

The massive sum marks a radical transformation in the leader’s earnings. For instance, World Liberty Financial, a company Trump co-founded with his sons, brought in nearly $800 million. That total combines his share with payouts for other family members.

The details of the business are highly lucrative. The filing shows more than $520 million came from selling digital tokens, while another $250 million came from selling shares. Additionally, Trump made $635 million just from selling his personal memecoins.

Crypto capital push

This explosion in wealth coincides with major policy changes in Washington. Since returning to the White House for his second term in January 2025, Trump has loosened regulations. Both the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission eased up on the sector.

The administration strongly defends these financial gains against any critics. According to the BBC, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly proudly declared that the president successfully turned the country into the “crypto capital of the world.”

Kelly also fiercely dismissed any hints of a conflict of interest in an official statement. “All actions by President Trump and his administration are in the best interest of the American people. Any so-called “journalist” who claims otherwise is rehashing the same worn-out and false narrative that Democrats and the establishment media have been pushing for a decade,” she said.

Beyond the blockchain

Even though digital currencies provided the biggest boost, Trump’s traditional real estate empire continues to churn out massive profits. The disclosures prove that his famous resorts remain highly attractive cash cows.

His Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida brought in about $77 million throughout 2025. Meanwhile, his Doral golf property performed even better, generating a cool $122 million. Still, those traditional millions look small next to his historic digital payday.

Sources: TV2 News, Reuters, BBC