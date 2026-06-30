First time in 40 years: US starts development of new nuclear warhead

It will be some time, before the new missiles and warheads will be operational though.

For the first time in nearly forty years, the American military is building a brand-new nuclear warhead.

The US Navy is spearheading the massive project alongside the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Known as the W93, this weapon replaces aging parts of the current stockpile. Interesting Engineering reported that the fresh warhead will seamlessly fit onto future missiles launched from deep underwater.

This upgrade comes at a crucial moment for global defense. The military is currently swapping out its old Ohio-class submarines for a high-tech fleet of Columbia-class vessels designed to stay hidden for months.

According to a June update from the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs, the overhaul also includes a massive revamp of America’s primary underwater missile. The current Trident II weapon has been in active service since 1990 and remains highly reliable.

Staying hidden

While older upgrades pushed the current missile’s lifespan into the 2040s, parts are simply getting too old to fix. The new hybrid design will combine dependable engines with completely redesigned guidance systems to counter modern threats.

Officials plan to introduce these new missiles to the fleet by 2039. The massive project is not just an American affair, as the technology will also assist the British military with its upcoming Dreadnought-class submarines.

Beyond these ballistic upgrades, the Navy is rapidly expanding its reach into other advanced weapon systems. The strategic team is currently developing the Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic weapon alongside new sea-launched nuclear cruise missiles.

This expansion matches a huge spike in Western military budgets. Recent data shows the United States boosted its nuclear weapons spending by over twenty percent to a staggering 69.2 billion dollars, while allies like Britain and France also saw double-digit budget increases to outpace rival nations.