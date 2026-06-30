Trump suspends certain tariffs after declaring food supply emergency

Domestic production is simply not sufficient to meet demand.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Monday to shield the American food supply from overseas threats. The decision temporarily eliminates import tariffs on vital farming supplies from Morocco.

Under the new decree, Moroccan phosphate fertilizers will enter the country completely tariff-free for up to eight months.

According to the document, first reported by FOX Business and subsequently released on the White House website, recent global conflicts and bitter trade disputes have severely disrupted international supply chains.

The administration noted that the proactive measure is designed to act quickly. The text stated, “This proclamation will ensure that American farmers have access to a sufficient and timely supply of phosphate fertilizers in the near term to mitigate any significant risks to the domestic food supply.”

Roots of supply

American farms consume a massive amount of phosphorus to grow staple crops such as corn, soybeans, and wheat. It is an essential ingredient. Farmers typically apply more than half of their annual fertilizer during the fall and early spring.

Currently, domestic factories cannot produce enough phosphate fertilizer to satisfy local demand. The White House believes that the nation cannot afford to wait.

The declaration explained, “The proclamation declares an emergency regarding threats to the availability of sufficient supplies of fertilizers to meet America’s agricultural demand.”

Officials insist that keeping domestic food production secure is a matter of survival. The document stated, “President Trump believes that American farmers must maintain reliable access to key fertilizers to mitigate significant risks to food production, safeguard national security, and ensure a stable domestic food supply.”

Broad farming support

The tariff suspension marks the latest step in a broader White House campaign to lower grocery costs. A separate administration fact sheet highlighted recent tax cuts that allegedly provided significant relief to rural communities.

The administration praised its legislative record. It claimed the broader “America First Trade Agenda” has dramatically increased global market access, strengthened farmer incomes, supported rural jobs, and reduced the agricultural trade deficit.

According to FOX Business, this is not the first executive action concerning food supplies. In February 2026, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to protect elemental phosphorus. He followed that in June with an executive order to accelerate agricultural technology.