Trump hijacks Democratic troops for Washington patrols

The Joint Task Force added the new troops to its official law enforcement roster.

When armed soldiers patrol a capital city, people usually assume the worst.

The current Washington buildup looks like a massive military operation. But it is actually meant to help with a huge summer party, and a surprising new group just joined the effort.

A surprising shift

Thousands of soldiers have patrolled Washington for months. Until recently, these troops only came from Republican states.

They arrived to back a controversial federal task force launched by President Donald Trump.

Now, that dynamic has flipped. According to NPR, Democratic governors from four states recently sent their own troops into the mix.

Confusion in the ranks

The sudden arrivals immediately sparked confusion. Democratic leaders claim they only sent personnel to manage crowds for the upcoming America 250 celebrations.

Federal authorities see things differently. The Joint Task Force added the new troops to its official law enforcement roster.

State officials quickly pushed back. Bobby Leddy, a spokesperson for the Michigan governor, told NPR that “there might be a mix-up here.”

He clarified that state troops have “only been approved to assist with a variety of missions designed to ensure a safe and welcoming environment” for tourists.

Demanding a return

Kentucky faced a similar headache. Scottie Ellis, a state spokesperson, explained they never agreed to join Trump’s law enforcement mission.

“The Kentucky Guard member being referenced was assigned to D.C. under a different order and then diverted to the task force by the federal government without the knowledge or consent of Gov. Beshear or the Kentucky Guard,” Ellis wrote.

The state issued an ultimatum. “A request has been made for the Kentucky Guard member to be reassigned back to their original deployment and if that is not seen through, they will be recalled and return to Kentucky,” Ellis added.

Impossible to separate

When questioned, the Joint Task Force noted it “does not comment on specific administration mobilization orders,” but confirmed they oversee all guard members in the city.

Legal observers find this alarming. Beau Tremitiere from the nonprofit Protect Democracy thinks separating the celebrations from the ongoing federal mission is a total fantasy.

“It’s impossible, as a practical matter, to disentangle any America 250 orders and operations from the broader ongoing D.C. operation, and everything that the Joint Task Force is doing day to day,” Tremitiere warned.

Sources: NPR