Former prime minister of Russia accuses the US of deception

A senior Russian official has accused Washington of disguising military intentions behind nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said U.S. diplomacy was merely a pretext for force.

His comments came after President Donald Trump announced the launch of what he described as ‘major combat operations’ inside Iran, reports 02.pl

Escalation in the region

The United States and Israel carried out coordinated missile and air strikes on military facilities in Tehran and other strategic locations, according to reports cited by Al Jazeera.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it responded with attacks on Israeli and Bahraini territory. Among the reported targets were units linked to the U.S. 5th Fleet in the region, while one missile was intercepted over Qatar.

Media outlets also reported explosions in Abu Dhabi, prompting some Gulf states to temporarily close parts of their airspace.

Moscow’s reaction

Reacting on Telegram, Medvedev criticized the American operation and questioned the sincerity of Washington’s diplomacy.

“The peacemaker has once again shown his true colors,” he wrote.

He added: “All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. Nobody doubted it. Nobody really wanted to agree on anything,” accusing the United States of using nuclear talks as a façade for military action.

According to Al Jazeera, Russian officials have framed the escalation as evidence that Washington never intended to reach a compromise.

Disputed narratives

The United States has demanded that Iran halt uranium enrichment under international supervision, while Tehran maintains that developing nuclear technology on its own soil is a sovereign right.

Observers note that claims circulating in Russian state media and official channels may include misinformation, reflecting an ongoing information battle surrounding the conflict.

Sources: 02.pl, Al Jazeera