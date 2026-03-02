Not the Real Putin? Condolence Call to Iran Triggers ‘Fake President’ Storm

Vladimir Putin has spoken with Iran’s president following the killing of the country’s Supreme Leader, offering condolences and denouncing the attack.

But the phone call has also reignited long-running conspiracy theories about the Russian leader’s health and identity.

Call to Tehran

According to Kremlin readouts, Putin held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed in a missile strike.

During the call, the Russian president expressed his “deepest condolences” and described the attack as a “cynical violation of human morality.”

“In our country, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made an enormous personal contribution to the development of friendly ties between Russia and Iran and to raising them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Please, convey my most sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of the Supreme Leader, as well as to the leadership and to the entire people of Iran.”

Moscow has publicly condemned the strike but has not announced any military involvement in support of Tehran.

Support in question

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, speculation emerged over whether Russia would back Iran in a broader conflict involving the United States and Israel.

An anonymous Telegram channel, General SVR, which claims to have Kremlin sources, alleged that Russia would not provide military assistance, citing its ongoing war in Ukraine and limited resources.

The channel claimed that during the call, “Putin” expressed regret over events but effectively ruled out direct military support.

There has been no official confirmation from the Kremlin of any such refusal beyond its public statements condemning the strike.

Old rumours resurface

The same Telegram channel has for years promoted claims that Putin died in 2023 and was replaced by a body double, allegations the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

When similar reports surfaced previously, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed them as an “absurd information canard.”

Despite those denials, the channel continues to refer to the president appearing at public events as a “fake Putin” and claims Russia is run by a behind-the-scenes leadership group.

No evidence has been provided to substantiate those assertions.

Opaque politics

Russia’s internal decision-making remains largely closed to outside scrutiny, fuelling periodic speculation about the Kremlin’s inner workings.

However, Putin continues to appear at official engagements, and state media consistently present him as actively leading the country.

The recent call with Tehran has therefore become not only a diplomatic moment but also the latest flashpoint for persistent conspiracy theories surrounding the Russian president.

Sources: Kremlin readouts of Putin-Pezeshkian, Daily Star.