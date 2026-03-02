America turns Iran’s own drones against them as Lucas drones make combat debut

The United States has used long-range kamikaze drones inspired by Iranian designs in combat for the first time, according to US Central Command.

The systems, known as Lucas, were deployed during operations against Iran, marking a notable shift in Washington’s use of loitering munitions.

First combat launch

CENTCOM confirmed that Lucas drones were launched from the ground by Task Force Scorpion Strike as part of Operation Epic Fury.

The platform is based on the Iranian Shahed-136, a one-way attack drone widely used in recent conflicts. As defence outlet The War Zone noted, it is an unusual case of the US adapting technology associated with a rival and using it in combat.

Officials have not disclosed how many drones were deployed or what specific targets were struck.

Details of the damage assessment have also not been released.

Lower-cost option

The Lucas system was developed as a cheaper alternative to traditional long-range missiles, which are more expensive and time-consuming to produce.

Each drone is estimated to cost around $35,000. “This system provides cutting-edge capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional American long-range systems that can achieve similar effects,” said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins.

According to Hawkins, the drone’s ability to operate beyond visual line of sight improves operational flexibility across large areas.

Lucas drones can be launched from catapults, mobile ground platforms or vehicles and are designed to function autonomously.

From Shahed to Lucas

US officials announced in December that the military had acquired examples of the Shahed-136. American representatives have described Lucas as “a continuation of the Shahed project.”

The US version reportedly has a range of about 720 kilometres and can remain airborne for up to six hours. It carries a payload of 18 kilograms, excluding fuel, and cruises at roughly 135 to 140 km/h.

By comparison, the Shahed-136 uses a 50-horsepower engine, can reach speeds of around 185 km/h and has a maximum range of up to 2,000 kilometres with a heavier warhead.

Strategic signal

Analysts cited by The War Zone said this marks the first conflict in which the US has employed long-range, one-way attack drones of this class.

They noted the symbolism of deploying such weapons against a country that pioneered their design.

American officials have declined to comment further on the scope or impact of the operation.

Sources: US Central Command (CENTCOM); The War Zone. WP.