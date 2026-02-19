Former Prince Andrew arrested following new Epstein-release

The arrest does not seem to be related to the former princes alleged sexual offences.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, has been detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office following an assessment of allegations that surfaced in documents related to the convicted sex offender.

The reports come from the BBC, Sky News, and The Telegraph, citing a statement from Thames Valley Police.

The statement does not mention Mountbatten-Windsor by name but says that a man “in his sixties from Norfolk” has been arrested.

Today is Mountbatten-Windsor’s 66th birthday, and he lives in Norfolk.

Investigators are examining claims that, during his time as a UK trade envoy, he may have shared confidential information with Epstein.

The Epstein link

It is well established that the disgraced former prince was linked to the late financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2014, the Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, alleged that she had been sex-trafficked to Mountbatten-Windsor by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Today’s arrest, however, seems to be related to newly released information from the Epstein files, alleging that the then-prince shared confidential information with Epstein in 2010 and 2011, when Mountbatten-Windsor worked as a trade envoy, the BBC reported on February 8, 2026.

Sources: Thames Valley Police statements, The BBC, Sky News, The Telegraph