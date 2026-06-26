Sergei Ivanov, a former Russian defence minister, senior Kremlin official and longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, has died at the age of 73.

Sergei Ivanov, one of Vladimir Putin’s closest longtime associates and a key architect of Russia’s post-Soviet security establishment, has died at the age of 73.

According to Reuters, Ivanov’s death was first announced by the VTB United League, where he served as honorary president, before later being confirmed by the Kremlin.

Senior Kremlin figure

Ivanov was a leading member of the so-called siloviki, the powerful group of former security officials who rose to prominence alongside Putin after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

According to Reuters, he served as Russia’s defence minister from 2001 and later became deputy prime minister, first deputy prime minister and eventually Kremlin chief of staff.

For a time, Ivanov was widely regarded as a possible successor to Putin before Dmitry Medvedev was chosen for the presidency in 2008.

Security background

Born in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, Ivanov studied foreign languages before joining the Soviet KGB, where he worked alongside Putin early in their careers.

Reuters reports that after the Soviet Union’s collapse, he rose through the ranks of Russia’s security services before becoming deputy director of the FSB.

As defence minister, he oversaw Russia’s armed forces during the second Chechen war and played a central role in shaping Moscow’s security policy.

Views on the West

Ivanov frequently criticized NATO’s expansion and argued that Russia’s security concerns were being ignored by Western governments.

According to Reuters, he repeatedly warned about US missile defense plans and the weakening of arms control agreements, positions that later echoed many of the arguments used by the Kremlin to justify its policies toward Ukraine—claims rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Kremlin tribute

Ivanov’s influence declined after he was removed as Kremlin chief of staff in 2016 and reassigned as a presidential envoy responsible for environmental and transport issues.

Following news of his death, the Kremlin said Putin had expressed his “deepest condolences” to Ivanov’s family and friends, according to Reuters.

Sources: Reuters