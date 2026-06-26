More than 38,000 people reported missing after Venezuela earthquakes

Natural disasters have a terrifying way of exposing just how fragile human infrastructure can be in the blink of an eye.

When the ground violently shifts beneath a nation, the immediate aftermath creates a desperate race against time. For thousands of families caught in a sudden crisis, the struggle for survival has only just begun, reports DR News.

Terror in the streets

Emergency workers are desperately digging through mounds of concrete debris in a frantic search for survivors. Two massive earthquakes tore through Venezuela yesterday, leaving behind a trail of utter devastation and chaos.

According to a report by DR, the human toll is already staggering. Health Minister Carlos Alvarado confirmed that 235 people have died and another 4,500 have suffered injuries. Even more shocking is the number of missing persons, which has surged past 38,000 on an official government website.

The danger is far from over. More than 100 powerful aftershocks have rocked the region, sparking widespread panic among the displaced population.

DR international correspondent Stéphanie Surrugue described the perilous conditions on the ground. “Rescuers have to stop their work and seek refuge from the ruins they are working in for their own safety. The danger is so high that many Venezuelans do not dare to return to their homes,” she reported.

Cities razed

Many traumatized families are currently camping out in the open air. They sleep on the pavement with whatever small belongings they managed to grab before running out into the night.

CNN reported that National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez confirmed the unstable conditions on television. He stated that seismologists have recorded at least 138 aftershocks since the initial twin disasters hit.

Satellite images and photos reveal the true scale of the catastrophe. Entire neighborhoods have been flattened into fields of dust and twisted metal.

“In the pictures we can see hundreds of buildings that are either severely damaged or simply completely collapsed,” Surrugue explained.

Fragile foundations

The capital city of Caracas and the northern coastal region of La Guaira took the brunt of the seismic waves. Some neighborhoods proved far more vulnerable than others when the tremors started.

Surrugue noted that older concrete structures and self-built slums suffered the worst damage. These informal settlements lack the proper engineering of modern buildings, making them defenseless against such violent shifts in the earth.

Emergency response teams remain on high alert as they navigate the unstable ruins. They continue to search for the thousands still unaccounted for beneath the rubble.

Sources: DR, CNN