Former Ukrainian FM says Russia may seek to negotiate, but warns ‘Putin’s goal is our destruction’

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko says Russia could face growing pressure to negotiate by autumn as battlefield gains slow. In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, he argued that reviving the 2022 Istanbul proposals would be unacceptable for Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko believes Russia could reach a point by the end of the summer where it must decide whether to continue the war or pursue meaningful negotiations, arguing that the current battlefield situation is producing diminishing returns.

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Prystaiko discussed the Kremlin’s negotiating strategy, the legacy of the 2022 Istanbul talks and what conditions could eventually bring Moscow and Kyiv back to the table.

Istanbul concerns

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Prystaiko warned that Russia’s renewed references to the 2022 Istanbul negotiations reflect an attempt to revive proposals made when Russian forces were advancing toward Kyiv.

He argued that accepting those terms today would be dangerous for Ukraine, describing them as products of a period when Russia held a much stronger military position.

“If we had agreed to ‘Istanbul,’ the ‘Kharkiv Agreements’ would have seemed like child’s play to us,” Prystaiko said.

Putin’s calculations

Prystaiko said President Vladimir Putin is sending different messages to domestic and international audiences while trying to show he has exhausted diplomatic options before making future military decisions.

He also dismissed the idea that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich could significantly influence the Kremlin leader, arguing that Putin already has all the information he needs.

“He understands everything perfectly. His goal is our destruction,” Prystaiko said.

Negotiation window

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Prystaiko believes a serious opportunity for negotiations could emerge this autumn, with another possible window next spring if fighting continues.

He argued that Russia may eventually conclude the war cannot deliver substantially different results, saying: “Someone needs to run to the Kremlin, knock on the door, and say, ‘There won’t be any results.'”

Prystaiko also said any future talks would likely focus on occupied territories, reparations and post-war borders.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda