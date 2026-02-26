Ukraine claims drone strike hit Russian depot in Kursk

Kyiv says an operation uncovered a concentration of military hardware beyond the front line. The reported strike highlights the growing emphasis on disrupting supply networks as drone warfare reshapes the battlefield.

Ukrainian forces say they have carried out another cross-border drone strike, this time targeting a warehouse in Russia’s Kursk region. The claim comes from a frontline unit and has not been independently verified.

Kursk, which borders northeastern Ukraine, has previously been hit by reported drone attacks during the war, underscoring how rear areas have increasingly come under pressure.

Warehouse inside Russia

According to the Romanian outlet, Digi24, Ukraine’s 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade said it had identified and destroyed what it described as a large Russian military depot in the region. The footage released by the unit was later reported by TVP World.

The video appears to show a drone flying into a spacious storage facility where equipment is arranged in rows. According to the brigade, the site held unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and light vehicles used by Russian drone crews.

Digi24 cited the unit’s description of the location as an “Aladdin’s cave” of matériel.

In the recording, the operator reacts audibly as the drone camera pans across the interior.

“This is simply unbelievable!” the operator says, adding: “Look what kind of cars there are!”

Explosions are later visible inside the building. The unit presented the sequence as evidence that the depot had been struck.

Logistics as targets

The brigade said the concentration of drones and munitions at a single site created an opportunity for attack.

It added that its strike-drone teams are working to weaken Russia’s offensive capacity by focusing on logistics.

There was no immediate public comment from Russian authorities in the reports. As with many battlefield claims, the details could not be independently confirmed.

Targeting supply hubs has become a central tactic in the drone war, with both sides seeking to disrupt equipment flows before they reach combat units.

Hitting storage sites, rather than troops directly, can shape operations far from the immediate front.

Sources: Digi24, TVP World