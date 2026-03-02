Why keeping ‘sent from my iPhone’ could actually work in your favor

It may seem like a small detail, but that automatic email sign-off could carry more weight than you think.

Many iPhone users choose to delete the “Sent from my iPhone” line that appears at the bottom of mobile emails.

However, communication specialists suggest the feature serves a practical purpose, especially as more people send work emails outside traditional office hours.

Emails on the go

With smartphones blurring the lines between work and personal time, replying to emails from trains, sofas or even bed has become common.

A recent UK survey of 2,000 adults found that 30 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds check work emails while in bed, and 19 percent go on to respond.

Given how frequently messages are drafted quickly on small screens, minor typos and abrupt phrasing are almost inevitable.

Science behind it

Rob Ashton, founder of training company Emphasis, argues that indicating a message was sent from a mobile device can influence how it is judged.

“The short answer to the question of whether you should write ‘Sent from my iPhone’ is: yes, you should. Or, at least, you should indicate that you’re sending the message from some sort of mobile device,” he said.

He added: “But the reason why is longer. Not only that, but it’s the key that unlocks a fascinating area of communication science. Knowledge of that science can enable you to improve everything from a response to a customer-support request to a bid for a contract worth many millions.”

A study involving 111 participants found that emails containing mistakes were viewed more leniently when they included a mobile signature.

Recipients were more forgiving of errors if they knew the sender was typing on a phone, particularly in professional contexts.

To keep or delete?

For those who still prefer a cleaner sign-off, the feature can be removed by going to Settings, selecting Mail, then Signature, and editing the default text.

Users can leave it blank or replace it with a personalised closing line.

But according to communication experts, keeping a mobile indicator might offer a small but useful advantage in how your message is perceived.

Sources: Emphasis, UK survey data, Unilad