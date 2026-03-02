Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery shuts down after drone attack: crude oil prices rise nearly 10%

Saudi Arabia has suspended operations at its 550,000-barrel-per-day Ras Tanura refinery after a drone attack caused a fire, sending crude oil prices up nearly 10%. The incident heightens fears of a broader supply shock as US-Iran tensions escalate.

Saudi Arabia has halted operations at its largest oil refinery after a drone attack sparked a fire at the Ras Tanura complex, sending crude oil prices soaring nearly 10% and rattling global energy markets already on edge from escalating US-Iran tensions.

State oil giant Aramco suspended activity at the 550,000-barrel-per-day facility following what officials described as a “limited” fire caused by debris from the interception of two drones targeting the site. The blaze has since been contained, according to the Saudi Press Agency, but operations remain paused as damage assessments continue.

The shutdown marks one of the most serious disruptions to Saudi energy infrastructure in recent years and immediately pushed crude prices sharply higher, reflecting fears of wider instability across the Gulf.

Why Ras Tanura is critical

The Ras Tanura refinery, located on the Persian Gulf coast, is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s oil system. It processes roughly 550,000 barrels of crude per day and supplies large volumes of diesel to international markets, particularly Europe. It also produces gasoline and other refined fuels.

Beyond refining, Ras Tanura houses Aramco’s largest crude oil and petroleum export terminal, including vast storage tanks and offshore loading facilities. Any prolonged disruption could strain global fuel supplies and complicate shipping logistics.

The attack comes at a sensitive moment. OPEC had just announced an increase of 206,000 barrels per day in production for April, positioning Saudi Arabia as a potential stabilizer in case of supply shocks. Instead, one of its most important facilities is now offline.

Oil market fears resurface

Since fighting intensified between the US, Israel, and Iran, traders have been watching two major risks.

The first is a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes. Although it has not officially closed, shipping traffic has slowed as a precaution.

The second fear is direct attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf. The Ras Tanura incident suggests that risk is no longer theoretical.

Analysts warn that if disruptions spread — whether through additional refinery strikes or shipping blockages — oil prices could remain elevated for an extended period. Brief outages might allow prices to retreat, but sustained damage would likely keep crude structurally higher.

Can exports bypass Hormuz?

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have limited ability to bypass the Strait of Hormuz through alternative pipelines.

Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline can transport around 5 million barrels per day to the Red Sea, while the UAE’s Habshan-Fujairah Pipeline adds about 1.8 million barrels per day. Together, that totals roughly 6.8 million barrels daily — far short of the approximately 11 million barrels per day the two countries export by sea.

That gap underscores why any disruption in the Gulf has global consequences.

A political and strategic turning point

The attack could force Saudi Arabia into a more confrontational posture. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought in recent years to avoid direct involvement in regional conflicts, focusing instead on economic diversification and domestic reform.

But direct threats to major oil infrastructure may represent a red line.

The Gulf Cooperation Council convened an emergency session to coordinate responses to what members described as escalating aggression. Saudi Arabia has also summoned Iran’s envoy, signaling growing frustration.

The Houthi precedent

Saudi oil facilities have been targeted before. In 2019, drone and missile strikes on the Abqaiq and Khurais processing plants temporarily knocked out a large share of Saudi production and triggered a sharp overnight spike in oil prices.

In 2022, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked an Aramco depot in Jeddah.

Analysts warn that similar proxy or direct strikes could resume, especially if tensions continue to rise. At the same time, Iran’s own oil export infrastructure — particularly Kharg Island, which handles most of its crude exports — remains vulnerable, creating a precarious balance of deterrence.

A fragile global energy moment

If the Ras Tanura disruption proves temporary, markets may stabilize. But if attacks expand or shipping routes become unsafe, the consequences could ripple far beyond the region — affecting fuel prices, inflation, and economic growth worldwide.

For now, traders, governments, and consumers alike are watching closely to see whether this refinery shutdown is an isolated incident — or the start of a broader energy crisis.

Sources: Saudi Press Agency; Aramco statements; Bloomberg reporting; UniCredit Research; Capital Economics; Verisk Maplecroft analysis; Generali Asset Management commentary