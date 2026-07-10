Carney says engagement, not lectures, will guide Canada’s Saudi Arabia policy

According to Digi24, citing AFP, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will pursue closer ties with Saudi Arabia without “lecturing” the kingdom on human rights, as Ottawa works to diversify its international partnerships beyond the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia and will not seek to “lecture” the kingdom on human rights, as Ottawa looks to diversify its international partnerships amid strained ties with the United States.

According to Digi24, citing AFP, Carney made the remarks during a visit to Saudi Arabia, the first by a Canadian prime minister in 25 years.

New approach

Speaking to reporters in Jeddah, Carney acknowledged that engaging with Saudi Arabia does not mean Canada agrees with all of the country’s policies.

“Talking to a country does not mean we agree with everything that country does,” he said.

“But teaching lessons to a country from a distance is not an effective strategy. It is satisfactory, but it is ineffective.”

According to Digi24, citing AFP, the comments marked a shift from the approach taken by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose criticism of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record triggered a major diplomatic dispute in 2018.

Expanding partnerships

Carney said Canada is seeking to reduce its economic dependence on the United States, describing the country as “too dependent on a single partner” at a time of ongoing tensions with Washington.

According to Digi24, citing AFP, the visit forms part of a broader strategy to deepen economic ties with countries around the world. Earlier this year, Carney also visited India and China.

Economic cooperation

During his visit, Carney met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with the two sides signing agreements covering energy, critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

Digi24, citing AFP, reported that Canada and Saudi Arabia also plan to finalize a framework agreement next year aimed at making it easier for Canadian companies to invest in the kingdom.

Sources: Digi24, AFP