From isloation to total chaos: Sanctioned oligarch sees four possible futures for Russia

In the worst case scenario, the Russian stockpiles of nuclear weapons could end up elsewhere.

Wealth usually buys freedom.

But for some of the world’s richest individuals, money has turned into a trap with no easy escape route.

A rare public confession from inside Russia’s economic elite reveals exactly how that feels.

Four grim options

Fertilizer tycoon Andrey Melnichenko recently broke his silence during 60 hours of conversations with The Economist.

The sanctioned billionaire outlined four grim scenarios for Russia’s future, ranging from complete economic isolation to total political breakdown.

He warned that the country risks becoming an impoverished European periphery, a resource supplier for China, or a closed fortress similar to North Korea.

Worst of all, he cautioned that internal chaos could leave nuclear weapons up for grabs.

Melnichenko is no human rights activist. His factories actively supply raw materials that keep the war machine running. Still, he argues that one-man rule must evolve if Russia wants to avoid national collapse.

Fear and flight

His warning comes as ordinary citizens face fuel queues, drone strikes, and rising anxiety. The reality on the ground is starting to clash with official promises.

To keep elites in line, the Kremlin has intensified its domestic crackdown. According to former vice-rector of the High School of Economics in Moscow Andrei Yakovlev, authorities are seizing corporate assets and launching corruption cases against business leaders to enforce absolute loyalty.

At the same time, Bloomberg reported that billions of dollars are secretly flowing out of the country. Wealthy Russians are using cryptocurrencies and payment systems in Central Asia to buy luxury real estate in Turkey, Monaco, and Cyprus.

No easy escape

Former Russian government official Vladimir Ponomariov said the tycoon’s public essay reflects a genuine desire among business leaders to return to pre-war normal. They want access to world markets back.

Yet former political prisoner Mikhail Khodorkovsky noted that Western governments have failed to offer oligarchs any clear exit strategy or security guarantees. Without options, businessmen feel trapped between Kremlin threats and foreign sanctions.

And so, Russia’s industrial giants remain caught in the middle. They must choose between quiet submission, covert flight, or pressing behind the scenes for lasting political change.