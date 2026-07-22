Former minister Widdecombe “hit over the head with a hammer 21 times” in a devastating daylight assassination

Former minister Ann Widdecombe was violently murdered in her own home, sparking a massive counter-terrorism investigation into the politically charged attack.

Former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe was found dead on her kitchen floor after suffering a relentless hammer attack inside her quiet Devon home. According to a recent report from The Telegraph, the seventy-eight-year-old politician was discovered by her gardener after she failed to attend a scheduled television interview for a major network. Prosecutors revealed in court that she had been struck over the head twenty-one times in what they described as a ferociously violent assault.

The gruesome discovery

Security footage from the property captured the horrific moments just before the fatal attack unfolded in broad daylight. The elderly victim was peacefully eating her lunch when her assailant allegedly entered through an open front door and demanded her bank cards. Following the brutal killing, the suspect reportedly tipped her lifeless body from a chair before stealing her wallet and fleeing the scene.

Joshua Kerry, a twenty-eight-year-old administration worker, appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court facing serious murder charges regarding the unprovoked home invasion. The suspect allegedly drove nearly three hundred miles from his home in South Yorkshire specifically to target the prominent political figure. Despite family members describing him as a quiet and shy young man, authorities suspect the attack was meticulously planned and targeted.

While the criminal justice process moves forward, medical examiners have officially completed their preliminary post-mortem evaluations. A local coroner has temporarily suspended the formal inquest into her death to allow the primary murder investigation to proceed without interference. Officials stated that blunt force trauma serves as the provisional cause of death while forensic teams finalize their comprehensive medical reports.

Terrorism and political motives

Following his initial arrest for murder, authorities rearrested the suspect under suspicion of preparing and instigating acts of terrorism. The head of national counter-terrorism policing confirmed that investigating a potential political motivation remains an active and intensive priority for their officers. Detectives have already identified hundreds of lines of inquiry as they work to understand the underlying reasons behind this devastating attack.

During a subsequent raid on the suspect’s home, police discovered deeply incriminating evidence linking him directly to the crime scene. Investigators reportedly found personal items belonging to the deceased politician discarded in rubbish bins just outside the suspect’s suburban residence. Crucially, they also recovered a hammer and black gloves that are believed to have been used during the vicious daylight assault.

The shocking murder has sent intense waves of fear and grief throughout the British political establishment. Police commanders are currently working closely with parliamentary authorities to ensure that all elected officials understand the security measures available to protect them. Widdecombe, who famously defected to the Brexit Party before joining Reform UK, is being mourned by colleagues as an indomitable beacon of free speech.

The long road to justice

During a secondary hearing at the Old Bailey, the accused attacker spoke only to confirm his basic personal details. Prosecutors emphasized the calculated nature of the killing, noting the extreme ferocity deployed against an elderly woman in her own home. The presiding judge ordered the suspect to remain in custody without bail ahead of a formal case management hearing scheduled for early October.

Authorities have made it explicitly clear that they are not currently searching for any additional accomplices connected to this horrific crime. A provisional trial date has been firmly set for June 2027, meaning grieving loved ones face a long wait for final answers. Until then, the quiet community of Haytor remains profoundly shaken by the violent loss of such a recognizable and fiercely outspoken resident.

The senseless tragedy highlights the growing concerns regarding the physical safety of prominent public figures in today’s highly polarized climate. Colleagues across the political spectrum have united to condemn the violence and demand better protective measures for serving and former representatives. As the nation grapples with this shocking assassination, the legacy of the veteran politician continues to dominate national headlines.