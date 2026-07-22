Trump appears in Spain’s World Cup celebrations before cropped photos spread

Trump’s World Cup appearance sparks online editing frenzy.

Spain’s World Cup celebrations were supposed to be all about the players lifting football’s biggest prize. Instead, another moment from the trophy ceremony has taken on a life of its own online.

Photos from the final have sparked a social media frenzy after users noticed that President Donald Trump appeared in some of the official celebration shots—only to disappear from others.

Following Spain’s victory over Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final, Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino in presenting medals and the World Cup trophy to the Spanish squad.

As the celebrations continued, the players gathered for their traditional victory photos. Rather than stepping away after the presentation, Trump remained alongside the team, meaning he appeared in several of the images captured during the celebrations.

Cropped photos spread online

It did not take long before different versions of the same celebration photos began circulating across social media.

Some images showed Trump and Infantino standing with the newly crowned world champions, while cropped versions removed both men entirely, placing the focus solely on the Spanish players celebrating their triumph.

The contrasting photos quickly became a talking point among football fans and political observers alike.

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White House highlights a different version

While cropped images gained traction across social media, the White House took the opposite approach.

Its official social media accounts were flooded with photos of Trump from the World Cup final, including images showing him standing next to Spain’s players as they celebrated with the trophy.

As a result, one of football’s biggest nights has continued to generate headlines—not only because Spain lifted the World Cup, but also because of the unexpected debate over who should, and should not, be part of the victory picture.