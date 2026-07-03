“From Vanity to Insanity”: House Democrats accuse Trump of hijacking America’s 250th celebrations

House Democrats have accused the Trump administration of using Freedom 250 to reshape America’s 250th anniversary celebrations for political purposes, allegations the organization strongly denies.

A dispute over the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations has intensified after House Democrats released a report alleging that the Trump administration redirected a national bipartisan initiative for political and financial purposes.

According to NPR, Democrats argue that the controversy extends beyond event planning and raises broader questions about transparency, public funding and political influence.

Report released

House Democrats on the Natural Resources Committee published a 55-page report accusing Freedom 250, the organization overseeing many of the country’s anniversary events, of helping President Donald Trump transform the celebrations into what they describe as a vehicle for political promotion and self-enrichment.

The report, titled “From Vanity to Insanity: How the White House Cheated the American People out of their 250th Birthday,” was led by Rep. Jared Huffman of California. NPR reported that it is based on whistleblower interviews, congressional testimony, internal documents and written responses.

Huffman said the investigation concluded that Trump had “hijacked” what was intended to be a bipartisan national celebration.

Funding concerns

According to NPR, Democrats allege that Freedom 250 replaced the congressionally established America250 commission through misleading practices and redirected funding originally expected to support the bipartisan body.

The report also claims donors intending to contribute to America250 may have been directed to Freedom 250 instead, raising questions about potential fraud. Democrats further allege the organization awarded contracts to politically connected groups and promoted programming aligned with Trump’s agenda.

Freedom 250 rejected the allegations, with spokesperson Danielle Alvarez calling the report a “partisan smear” and saying its claims are “categorically false.”

The organization told NPR that it rescued anniversary planning after years of delays and denied diverting federal funds or misleading donors, maintaining that sponsors knew they were supporting Freedom 250 before making contributions.

Investigation may continue

NPR reported that the Democratic report has not been adopted as an official committee finding because Republicans control the panel.

Huffman said the investigation will continue and suggested that if Democrats regain control of the House after the midterm elections, additional oversight, subpoenas or possible criminal referrals could follow.

Sources: NPR