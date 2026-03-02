Ghana confirms 55 citizens killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Ghana’s foreign minister has confirmed that dozens of Ghanaian nationals have died while fighting on Russia’s side in the war in Ukraine.

Others are reading now

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said 55 citizens were killed after being deployed to the front lines, drawing attention to the growing involvement of foreign fighters in the conflict.

The announcement followed his recent visit to Kyiv, where the issue was discussed with Ukrainian officials, reports 02.pl

Deployment and casualties

According to Ablakwa, 272 Ghanaians have been sent to fight alongside Russian forces since the war began.

At least 55 of them have died, a figure that has sparked debate and concern within Ghana.

The minister described the matter as a key topic during talks in Ukraine, where discussions also focused on the fate of two Ghanaian nationals currently held as prisoners of war.

Also read

Diplomatic balancing

Despite the presence of Ghanaian fighters on Russia’s side, Accra has not aligned politically with Moscow in international forums.

During United Nations votes, Ghana has supported resolutions backing Ukraine and calling for an immediate ceasefire, reflecting what observers describe as a broader trend among some African nations seeking distance from the Kremlin.

Relations between Ghana and Russia have also been strained by a sexual scandal involving a Russian citizen, which prompted official protests from Accra and added to diplomatic tensions.

Expanding ties with Kyiv

At the same time, Ghana is working to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine beyond diplomatic exchanges.

Authorities in Accra are considering the purchase of Ukrainian drones to improve border surveillance, a move seen as strategically important given regional security concerns and Ghana’s relations with neighboring Burkina Faso and Togo.

Also read

During his visit, Ablakwa met President Volodymyr Zelensky and urged a humanitarian approach to the two detained Ghanaians. Ghanaian officials say securing their release remains a priority and part of broader efforts to deepen ties with Kyiv.

Sources: o2.pl