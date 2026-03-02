Pope urges Trump to ‘stop the spiral of violence’ over Iran strikes

U.S. “major combat operations” against Iran have intensified tensions across the Middle East, prompting international reaction and renewed calls for restraint.

The military action, announced by President Donald Trump, has raised fears of broader regional instability and deepened diplomatic strains.

From the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV addressed the escalation, urging leaders to step back from confrontation, reports WP Wiadomości

Earlier warnings

The first U.S.-born pope has previously expressed unease about the direction of U.S. foreign policy.

He cautioned against what he described as a growing “war zeal” following earlier American military operations in the Caribbean and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Those past remarks framed his latest appeal as part of a broader message favoring diplomacy over force.

Appeal to halt violence

Speaking Sunday at the Vatican, the Pope called directly for de-escalation.

“Stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats or the use of weapons that sow destruction, suffering, and death, but only through reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue,” he said.

Warning of further deterioration, he added: “Faced with the possibility of a tragedy of enormous proportions, I make a heartfelt appeal to all parties involved to assume moral responsibility in order to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreversible abyss!”

He said he was following developments in the Middle East and Iran with “deep concern” during what he described as a turbulent time, emphasizing that diplomacy remains the only path to lasting peace.

Sources: WP Wiadomości, The Express