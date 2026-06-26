Trump’s alligator alcatraz has “served its purpose” after a year — now It’s shut down

The immigrants was moved to various holding centers across Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, and California.

When political leaders face a loud public debate, they often search for quick and highly visible solutions. Sometimes those rapid responses pop up in the harshest environments imaginable. Now, one of those controversial projects is gone.

A brief existence

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed on Thursday that a heavily criticized immigration camp in the Everglades is officially closed. The remote location earned a notorious nickname during its short lifespan.

People called the isolated airstrip setup Alligator Alcatraz.

According to the Associated Press cited by NBCNews, the state government built the site in just a few days back in 2025. DeSantis explained that authorities always intended the setup to be a short-term fix.

“It served its purpose for the time,” the Republican governor said during a news conference.

Harsh conditions exposed

The harsh realities of the swamp forced officials to empty the tents earlier in June. They cited the approaching hurricane season as a major safety risk.

But human rights groups argued the location was never fit for humans in the first place.

The Associated Press reported that lawyers detailed horrifying living standards inside the compound. Detainees allegedly faced meals contaminated with worms and struggled with broken plumbing.

Flooded floors full of human waste and swarms of biting insects made daily life an absolute nightmare.

Sudden transfer process

Attorneys noticed their clients suddenly vanishing from the swamp camp earlier this month. The immigrants eventually reappeared in various holding centers across Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, and California.

Families and legal teams spent a full week completely in the dark before authorities finally shared the new locations.

Despite the heavy criticism, conservative leaders view the rapid deportation project as a massive win.

“There is no question this mission has made the state of Florida safer,” DeSantis stated. He noted that authorities processed twenty-one thousand deportations through the site.

Follow the money

Advocacy groups completely reject that political narrative. The Florida Immigrant Coalition offered a very different view of the entire operation.

According to the group, the only real winners were the private contractors who pocketed millions of dollars. They accused politicians of manufacturing a fake crisis.

Meanwhile, state officials confirmed they will continue to use the empty airstrip for other operational needs.

Sources: The Associated Press, NBCNews